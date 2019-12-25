PM Modi unveils former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 25 ft statue in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow on his 95th birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the Lok Bhawan for the event.

PM Modi also paid tributes to the late prime minister at the Lok Bhawan.