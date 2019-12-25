Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Politicos remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary on December 25. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to former PM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.