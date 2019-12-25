Delhi BJP rift out in open: Shazia Ilimi furious after snub during Modi's Ramlila speech

Shazia Ilmi, who earlier quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused senior BJP leaders from the Delhi unit of discrimination.

Speaking on the issue, Shazma Ilmi said that the senior party leaders have not taken into consideration her displeasure with the BJP. She said that matter is now in the BJP High Command and everything is fine now.

Earlier, Ilmi had expressed displeasure with the party after she was stopped from going on the stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

She was reportedly seated in the media enclosure while other BJP leaders were given the pass for main stage.

Sources said that Ilmi did not express her displeasure at the rally but spoke on the Delhi BJP’s WhatsApp group. Sources also said that Ilmi felt humiliated as her pass to the main stage was not made while other BJP leaders were allowed on the stage.