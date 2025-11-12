VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests Linked To Red Fort Blast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sounded a strong warning against the growing threat of radicalisation in the state, saying that recent investigations reveal the involvement of educated individuals in extremist activities — a worrying shift from past trends.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said that the Red Fort blast and related arrests have exposed how “educated people are now engaging in jihad,” urging citizens to remain vigilant.

“Earlier, we thought that only the uneducated were being misled. But this time, it is the educated who are choosing the path of violence,” the Chief Minister said. “Instead of condemning terror acts, some people tried to justify them on social media. These are the same people who had earlier stirred controversy during the Zubeen Garg incident — they are now welcoming such blasts.”

Sarma revealed that police have arrested several suspects across multiple districts — five in Kamrup, one in Tamulpur, one in Karbi Anglong, two each in Sonitpur, Golaghat, and Hojai; three each in Bongaigaon, Nalbari, and Darrang; four in Barpeta; two in Goalpara; and one each in Cachar, Baksa, Jorhat, South Salmara, and Kamrup Metro. He claimed that those held have links to extremist networks responsible for attacks in Pahalgam and Delhi’s Red Fort.

“They are trying to divide our society — whether through bullets, bombs, or propaganda. Assam must remain alert,” he said.

Referring to the public reaction following the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, Sarma criticised what he described as selective silence from certain groups.

“After Zubeen’s death, every Hindu family paid tribute — during Durga Puja, Raas, and Lakshmi Puja. But during their own gatherings, not one tribute was offered. Those who protested in his name will be questioned, and if we find links with Bangladesh or extremist outfits, strict action will follow,” he warned.

The Chief Minister added that many individuals have since deleted their social media posts, but authorities have preserved the originals for investigation.

“Assam is in a sensitive phase. The threat is real, and the next incident could be larger in scale,” he cautioned. “We will not arrest innocents, but those who openly support insurgents will not be spared.”

On a positive note, Sarma also touched upon development initiatives in Guwahati, including new institutions, infrastructure projects, and support for local entrepreneurship. He said he has directed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to create a policy that enables Self-Help Group (SHG) women to run small businesses, helping them achieve financial independence.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline both the state’s heightened security alert and his government’s focus on empowering citizens through inclusive growth, even as Assam navigates an increasingly complex social landscape.