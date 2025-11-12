 Delhi Blast Case: Police Hunt For Second Car Linked To Explosion, 5 Teams Deployed
Delhi Blast Case: Police Hunt For Second Car Linked To Explosion, 5 Teams Deployed

Delhi Police has circulated an alert regarding a red Ford EcoSport believed to be connected to the primary suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi explosion case.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Delhi's entire network of police stations, outposts and border checkpoints has been placed on heightened alert following the discovery that suspects in the recent car explosion were operating a second vehicle, a red Ford EcoSport, in addition to the previously identified Hyundai i20. Five dedicated Delhi Police units are pursuing the vehicle, with law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also notified, according to officials.

"All police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi have been alerted to look out and search for a red colour Ford Eco Sport car, following investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20. Five Delhi Police teams are searching for the car. The police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted about the red car," Delhi Police stated, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi Police has circulated an alert regarding a red Ford EcoSport believed to be connected to the primary suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi explosion case. The vehicle in question is registered under the name of Umar Un Nabi. Vehicle information has been distributed to police forces in UP and Haryana, a senior official told ANI.

After arriving in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at LNJP Hospital, where he spoke with victims and asked about their wellbeing, expressing hopes for their swift recovery. The PM received updates from senior officials and medical staff regarding the patients' conditions and ongoing care.

Earlier in the day, the Forensic Science Laboratory collected DNA specimens from the suspect's mother. Dr Umar Un Nabi is accused of operating the i-20 vehicle involved in the explosion near Red Fort on 10 November, which resulted in eight deaths and multiple injuries, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

