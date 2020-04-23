Those who attack Arnab Goswami are enemies of those on the side of the truth: Amit Malviya

On Thursday, BJP IT head Amit Malviya condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami saying that this is 'attack on everyone who is on the side of truth'.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote: "Attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife in Mumbai is an attack on everyone who is on the side of truth. Sonia Gandhi must reign in her goons. Govt of Maharashtra must act against the assailants. India’s liberal values and freedom of the press are under threat. Congress is at it, again!"