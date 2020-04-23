Those who attack Arnab Goswami are enemies of those on the side of the truth: Amit Malviya

On Thursday, BJP IT head Amit Malviya condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami saying that this is 'attack on everyone who is on the side of truth'.
Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote: "Attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife in Mumbai is an attack on everyone who is on the side of truth. Sonia Gandhi must reign in her goons. Govt of Maharashtra must act against the assailants. India’s liberal values and freedom of the press are under threat. Congress is at it, again!"
On Wednesday, Amit Malviya criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on Goswami. Malviya defended Goswami, saying he spoke the truth.
"Shame on Congress for attacking Arnab because he spoke the truth. In 2013, Wiki cable said that Sonia Gandhi wanted Bajrang Dal banned in Odisha and Karnataka, but she retracted when MK Narayanan explained that their response was against forced conversions by Pentecostal groups," he tweeted.
Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in Mumbai. Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.
