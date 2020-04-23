Arnab Goswami claims Congress goons attacked him; 2 people arrested

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The FIR in the Civil Lines police was filed on the complaint of state Congress chief Mohan Markam under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, relating to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Arnab Goswami had accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16. In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims.