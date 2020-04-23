Arnab Goswami claims Congress goons attacked him; 2 people arrested

On Thursday, Republic TV founder and Editor Arnab Goswami was allegedly attacked by two unknown persons while he was on his way back from his studio in Mumbai. Both Arnab and Samia Goswami were unhurt in the attack.
Later, a complaint was filed by Arnab Goswami. Acting on which an FIR was registered by NM Joshi Marg Police station under section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC and two people were arrested, reported news agency ANI.
According to a report Republic World, the attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house. In a video, Goswami claimed that Congress workers attacked him. He could be heard saying in the video: "At around 12:15 am, I was driving back from the studio with my wife. My car was overtaken by two people on two bikes. They turned to me, pointed at me, they started hitting my car and trying to break the windowpane."
On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The FIR in the Civil Lines police was filed on the complaint of state Congress chief Mohan Markam under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, relating to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
Arnab Goswami had accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16. In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)