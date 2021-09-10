Those in position should restrict from making communal statements: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remark

The controversial statement of Catholic bishop Joseph Kallarangatt on the alleged “love and narcotic jihad" kicked up a political storm in Kerala on Friday as the opposition Congress came out criticising him saying the remarks had “crossed the limits" while the BJP extended complete support urging the society to discuss it.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted on the Bishop's comment and said, "Pala Bishop is influential and a religious scholar. We're hearing the term 'narcotic jihad' for the first time. Problem of narcotics doesn't affect a particular religion alone, it affects society as a whole. We are worried about it.

He further said that those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing division in society.

"Not sure what he (Bishop) meant by making this statement. But while handling such matters, those holding responsible positions must ensure that they don't make any statements causing division among people on communal lines. We all should keep this in our minds," Vijayan said.

A Catholic bishop, Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, of the Syro Malabar Church in Kerala, got caught in a controversy after he said that extremists were trying to “end non-Muslims” by using tactics like ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’.



“They've realised that in a nation like India, taking up weapons and destroying others isn't easy; they're using other means. Their aim is to promote their religion and end non-Muslims. They use 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad',” said Bishop Kallarangatt while addressing a congregation at a church in Kuruvilangad, Kottayam district.

