Extremists trying to 'end non-Muslims' by using 'love jihad': Kerala bishop

A Catholic bishop, Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, of the Syro Malabar Church in Kerala, got caught in a controversy after he said that extremists were trying to “end non-Muslims” by using tactics like ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’.

“They've realised that in a nation like India, taking up weapons and destroying others isn't easy; they're using other means. Their aim is to promote their religion and end non-Muslims. They use 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad',” said Bishop Kallarangatt while addressing a congregation at a church in Kuruvilangad, Kottayam district.

“Jihadis, through love or other means, use women from other religions for misusing, for terrorist activities, or for economic gains. Those trying to prove that there's no 'love jihad' are trying to feign ignorance. It's not just a love marriage, it's a war strategy,” Bishop Kallarangatt added.

“Nowadays, Christian girls are largely becoming victims of such traps...We need to recognise that jihadis, with extreme mindset, have laid the trap in schools, colleges, hostels, commercial establishments and other such public places and institutions with an aim to lure the girls at their tender age," PTI quoted Bishop Kallarangatt as saying.

He further said that politicians, socio-cultural leaders and journalists were denying the reality of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’ for their own vested interests.



Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 08:23 PM IST