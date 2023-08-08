'This Is An Arrogant Govt': Dimple Yadav's Frontal Attack Against Centre Over Manipur (Watch)

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the disturbing incident of sexual assault against Kuki women in Manipur, which led to significant public anger, can be attributed to “state-sponsored” ethnic violence. While participating in the discussion regarding the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Dimple Yadav expressed her disappointment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the session. She also emphasised that opposition parties aimed to present their perspectives to the Prime Minister.

Yadav calls govt 'arrogant'

“The incident (Manipur video) has been condemned across the world and has left us ashamed. It was state-sponsored ethnic violence,” Yadav said.

"The Manipur incident is very sensitive. The Govt has been very insensitive in this matter. This is an arrogant Govt. It was a complete violation of human rights. Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is unacceptable in constitutional democracy...It was a state-sponsored ethnic violence," she said.

Yadav stressed that the responsibility to halt the unrest in the state falls squarely on Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“If the (state) government wanted, this violence could have been controlled within two days but the government's intention was not right. Even today, it continues to be in deception mode,” Dimple Yadav said.

The leader from the Samajwadi Party further indicted the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for undermining both administrative and financial federalism. She made allegations that the BJP is dismantling institutions like the Election Commission and exploiting central investigative agencies to unfairly target the citizens of the nation.

Watch her entire speech here:

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi presents no-confidence motion

Commencing the discussion on the motion within the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi presented a trio of questions with a spotlight on Manipur. He inquired why the prime minister hadn't visited Manipur, why there was an 80-day delay in addressing the situation in the state, and why the chief minister hadn't been removed from office.

"It was because the state government failed to deal with the ethnic violence in Manipur and the Home Department and the National Security Advisor failed to handle the situation," Gaurav Gogoi said.

"The third reason for the prime minister's silence is that he does not like to accept his mistakes. He will never accept publicly that his state government has failed. He prefers to remain silent than accept mistakes," he went on to add.

