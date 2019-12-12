Thirsty for education? Panther wanders into prestigious Jaipur school, bags holiday for students

SMS school students in the meantime have been given a holiday tomorrow.

In related news, less than a fortnight ago another panther had caught on CCTV visiting a hotel in Rajasthan's Mt Abu.

In the video the panther can be seen running into the corridor at 7:53 pm and then crossing and exiting the footage from the other side. A hotel staff member can also be seen moving in the area, shortly before the panther arrived. The incident took place in Mt Abu.Incidents where animals enter human habitats are becoming increasingly common.

In an unrelated incident earlier this year, a house in Assam received an unexpected guest.

Following the Assam floods, a tiger had left the flooded Kaziranga National Park to take refuge in someone's house. In pictures shared on social media the tiger can be seen relaxing on a bed.

In another incident a leopard visited a shopping mall in Maharashtra's Thane area in February of this year.