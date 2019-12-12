Thirsty for education? Panther wanders into prestigious Jaipur school, bags holiday for students

A panther was today spotted at various places in Jaipur.
CCTV footage shows the panther wandering into the Takhteshahi road area of the city.
It was also caught on camera entering Sawai Man Singh (SMS) School in the Rambagh area of the city, reports The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.
Images also show the panther leaping from one residential building to another to another within the city.
The predator is believed to have strayed from the Jhalana forest area which runs a panther safari.
Forest officials have been searching for the panther and even made use of drones to scan the nearby areas. The search for the panther was stopped after it became dark and will resume in the morning.
SMS school students in the meantime have been given a holiday tomorrow.
In related news, less than a fortnight ago another panther had caught on CCTV visiting a hotel in Rajasthan's Mt Abu.
In the video the panther can be seen running into the corridor at 7:53 pm and then crossing and exiting the footage from the other side. A hotel staff member can also be seen moving in the area, shortly before the panther arrived. The incident took place in Mt Abu.Incidents where animals enter human habitats are becoming increasingly common.
In an unrelated incident earlier this year, a house in Assam received an unexpected guest.
Following the Assam floods, a tiger had left the flooded Kaziranga National Park to take refuge in someone's house. In pictures shared on social media the tiger can be seen relaxing on a bed.
In another incident a leopard visited a shopping mall in Maharashtra's Thane area in February of this year.
