Watch: Panther strolls through hotel corridor minutes after staff was moving out in Mt Abu

In a startling incident, a panther was caught on CCTV visiting a hotel in Rajasthan's Mt Abu on Friday.

In the video the panther can be seen running into the corridor at 7:53 pm and then crossing and exiting the footage from the other side. A hotel staff member can also be seen moving in the area, shortly before the panther arrived.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident took place in the gallery of a hotel located next to a petrol pump. The Star Villa Hotel in Mount Abu has forested land at its back -- which is where the panther reportedly entered from.