Watch: Panther strolls through hotel corridor minutes after staff was moving out in Mt Abu

In a startling incident, a panther was caught on CCTV visiting a hotel in Rajasthan's Mt Abu on Friday.
In the video the panther can be seen running into the corridor at 7:53 pm and then crossing and exiting the footage from the other side. A hotel staff member can also be seen moving in the area, shortly before the panther arrived.
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident took place in the gallery of a hotel located next to a petrol pump. The Star Villa Hotel in Mount Abu has forested land at its back -- which is where the panther reportedly entered from.
In an unrelated incident earlier this year, a house in Assam received an unexpected guest. Following the Assam floods, a tiger had left the looded Kaziranga National Park to take refuge in someone's house. In pictures shared on social media the tiger can be seen relaxing on a bed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)