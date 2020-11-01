'They're fighting to save their own thrones...': PM Modi takes a dig at Bihar's 'double-double yuvraj'

After the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly, Prime Minister Modi said at a rally on Sunday, it was "clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again". The Prime Minister is addressing a rally in Chhapra and is slated to address three others in Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran today.



Speaking at the rally, Modi said that even as Bihar progressed under the 'double-engine ki sarkar', there were also two 'Yuvaraj' to contend with. Without taking any names, he added that one of these opponents was 'jungle raj ki Yuvraj'.

"The 'double-engine' NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and these 'double-double Yuvraj' were fighting to save their thrones," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.