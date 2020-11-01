'They're fighting to save their own thrones...': PM Modi takes a dig at Bihar's 'double-double yuvraj'

After the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly, Prime Minister Modi said at a rally on Sunday, it was "clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again". The Prime Minister is addressing a rally in Chhapra and is slated to address three others in Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran today.
Speaking at the rally, Modi said that even as Bihar progressed under the 'double-engine ki sarkar', there were also two 'Yuvaraj' to contend with. Without taking any names, he added that one of these opponents was 'jungle raj ki Yuvraj'.
"The 'double-engine' NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and these 'double-double Yuvraj' were fighting to save their thrones," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Speaking at the Chhapra rally, Modi said that he was certain that "with your vote you will save Bihar from becoming bimaar". Taking an apparent dig at Tejashwi Yadav, the PM said that the NDA's opponents had become frustrated and had now begun to "vent ire by shoving own supporters". He was referring to a video that has gone viral, and shows the Chief Ministerial candidate pushing away a supporter attempting to take a selfie with the leader.
The Prime Minister also spoke about schemes initiated by the Central as well as the Nitish Kumar-led government. "We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
