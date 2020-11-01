'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised a four-year-old girl in Mizoram for singing a contemporary version of the national song "Vande Mataram". PM Modi termed the video as "adorable and admirable".
The four-year-old Esther Hnamte had also caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and scores of netizens. Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl's rendition of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'.
"Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'," the Mizoram CM tweeted.
PM Modi retweeted the video shared by Zoramthanga. While retweeting the video, PM Modi wrote: "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition."
Esther Hnamte YouTube channel has over 75,000 subscribers and the video uploaded on October 25. "Dear brothers and sisters, be proud that you are an Indian. It is a land of love, care and affection. So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle... Let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities," the video description says.