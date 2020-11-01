'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised a four-year-old girl in Mizoram for singing a contemporary version of the national song "Vande Mataram". PM Modi termed the video as "adorable and admirable".

The four-year-old Esther Hnamte had also caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and scores of netizens. Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl's rendition of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'.

"Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'," the Mizoram CM tweeted.