 They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaThey think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala

They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala

The remarks came in the wake of a Delhi police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala | ANI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad, Kerala on Monday stated that he not scared of the BJP, RSS or the Police. Taking a dig at PM Modi, BJP and the RSS, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a confusion in their minds that "they themselves are India".

RaGa said that PM Modi is being arrogant and that he is one Indian citizen and not the entire nation.

The remarks came in the wake of a Delhi police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said, "Now, there is confusion in the minds of the PM, BJP & RSS. They think that they themselves are India. PM is one Indian citizen, not entire India, no matter how arrogant he is or what he thinks. No way an attack on PM, BJP or RSS is an attack on India. But by attacking independent institutions of India, they’re attacking India. And I won’t stop saying this."

Read Also
Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi kickstarts campaign from Belagavi, makes THIS big poll promise for...
article-image

The Wayanad MP was speaking after handing over keys of new homes provided to several families in the district. 

Big promise by Congress for youth in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Congress wooed the youth with promises of unemployment allowance -- its fourth poll 'guarantee' -- and filling up of vacancies in government jobs, in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.

While thanking people of Karnataka for supporting his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and making it successful, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
‘This is to divert attention from Adani issue’: Mallikarjun Kharge on Delhi Police’s action on...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala

They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala

Delhi Police plays Shraddha Walkar's old counseling recording in court: 'He will hunt me, find me,...

Delhi Police plays Shraddha Walkar's old counseling recording in court: 'He will hunt me, find me,...

Rajasthan: One more spell of unseasonal rains brings heavy losses for farmers

Rajasthan: One more spell of unseasonal rains brings heavy losses for farmers

Delhi: Thousands gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', demand govt to fulfill its...

Delhi: Thousands gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', demand govt to fulfill its...