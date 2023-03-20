They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala | ANI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad, Kerala on Monday stated that he not scared of the BJP, RSS or the Police. Taking a dig at PM Modi, BJP and the RSS, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a confusion in their minds that "they themselves are India".

RaGa said that PM Modi is being arrogant and that he is one Indian citizen and not the entire nation.

The remarks came in the wake of a Delhi police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said, "Now, there is confusion in the minds of the PM, BJP & RSS. They think that they themselves are India. PM is one Indian citizen, not entire India, no matter how arrogant he is or what he thinks. No way an attack on PM, BJP or RSS is an attack on India. But by attacking independent institutions of India, they’re attacking India. And I won’t stop saying this."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Wayanad MP was speaking after handing over keys of new homes provided to several families in the district.

Big promise by Congress for youth in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Congress wooed the youth with promises of unemployment allowance -- its fourth poll 'guarantee' -- and filling up of vacancies in government jobs, in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.

While thanking people of Karnataka for supporting his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and making it successful, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre.

(with agency inputs)