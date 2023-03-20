Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi kickstarts campaign from Belagavi, makes THIS big poll promise for unemployed youth

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Belagavi, Karnataka. | Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday began his campaign for the poll-bound Karnataka by addressing Yuvakranti Samavesha rally at Karnataka's Belagavi. Gandhi unveiled the fourth poll promise of the party – Yuva Nidhi – for unemployed youth, under which he promised to provide ₹3,000 monthly allowance to unemployed youth of the state.

𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗿𝘂𝗽𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆: 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹

While addressing his first rally in the Southern state after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Gandhi scion said: "The Karnataka government is the most corrupt government in the country, and in order to get anything done, you have to pay a 40% commission. This country doesn't belong to any one person, it doesn't belong to Adani. This country belongs to the poor and the farmers."

Rahul Gandhi, who's come under fire from the BJP and its ministers for his comments in the United Kingdom, did not hold back in his attack against the BJP government in the state and at the centre.

𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 ₹𝟯,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵

Raising the issue of unemployment, Gandhi said, "During Bharat Jodo Yatra, as I passed through Karnataka, I was informed that the state government is struggling to provide employment to young people. Despite holding a degree, it seems that finding work in Karnataka is difficult due to the government's inability to create enough job opportunities for its youth."

He then went on to announce that if Congress returns to power in the state, it will implement the Yuva Nidhi scheme to provide ₹3,000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide ₹1,500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state.

