Delhi cops land at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep thrice in 5 days

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, while questioning the process adopted by the authorities and the sudden urgency exhibited after a 45-day delay.

According to the police, Gandhi stated in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he had ‘‘heard that women are still being sexually assaulted", and since the Yatra had passed through Delhi also, they wanted to ascertain if any victim had approached the Congress leader, so that they can initiate a probe into the matter.

"The police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them," an official said.

Rahul Gandhi sent 10-point-reply to cops, sought time to furnish details

Gandhi sent his 10-point reply hours after a Delhi Police team knocked on his doors for the third time in five days. He also sought 8 to 10 days to furnish a detailed response to the questions posed by the Delhi Police, sources said.

He termed the police action as "unprecedented" and asked whether any other political party, including the ruling party, has been subjected to such scrutiny or questioning over their political campaigns.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) arrived at Rahul Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence around 10 am; it was able to meet him after two hours, officials said, and left around 1 pm.

Congress attacked Central Govt over Delhi cops' action

The Congress party condemned the Delhi Police action and attacked the Central government, calling it the "worst case of harassment and political vendetta", but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".

Security had been stepped up at Gandhi's residence as the police team descended there.

Joint press conference at AICC headquarters held

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the move was a clear case of "vendetta, intimidation and harassment" to vitiate the atmosphere.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said: "Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not be intimidated and this was being done to divert attention from the Adani issue; we will continue to question them on Adani, no matter how much they want him to save him."

Nothing said against nation

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attended the meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs where he said he had not spoken anything against the country during his discourse in UK. The members of the ruling party objected to this, but Gandhi was supported by the opposition members, sources said. After which External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar intervened and said the members should speak on the subject.

Gandhi has been insisting that he wants to speak in the Parliament and had met the Lok Sabha Speaker a few days ago. He said four ministers have raised allegations against him in Parliament, so he has the right to respond.