‘This is to divert attention from Adani issue’: Mallikarjun Kharge on Delhi Police’s action on Rahul Gandhi

Twitter

New Delhi: After Delhi Police reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said this has been done to divert attention from Adani row and that the party will not stop questioning.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared and this is done to divert attention from the Adani issue, we will continue to question them on Adani, no matter how much they want him to save," Kharge said.

Further in a tweet he said, “The Modi government has gone berserk in the effort to save Modi ji's "best friend"! After 45 days, sending Delhi Police to Shri @RahulGandhi's house for questioning regarding "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is yet another cowardly act of dictatorial government! Run the parliament, form the JPC and bring out the truth!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kharge reached the party office and held a meeting with senior leaders.

The Congress party said that Delhi Police's cheap theatrics prove how rattled is Prime Minister Narendra Modi with questions on Adani and it's not fault of police but their political masters.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi gave a safe space to millions of women to walk freely, voice their concerns & share their pain. Delhi Police's cheap theatrics prove how rattled Mr Modi is with our questions on Adani. This harassment deepens our conviction to seek answers," it said in a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This is a serious matter," says Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions over the police and asked that under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi's residence to take details of Bharat Jodo Yatra which ended 45 days back.

"We will answer questions related to incidents mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra according to rules. They want to talk for women...What action did they take in Hathras, Kathua? Behind the police, it's the government and we are not scared of govt," Khera told media.

Notice served to Rahul

The Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi early on Sunday in connection to a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking to the media, CP Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during the Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims".

"It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi who conveyed her message to Rahul Gandhi, this is a serious matter. There might be a possibility of the involvement of minors also," the CP added.

Hooda said, "Earlier on March 15 also we had come to meet Rahul Gandhi but were not able to meet him. Then on the 16th we came to Rahul Gandhi's residence and gave notice that we'll come today".

"It is important for us to know Rahul Gandhi's side so that the victims can get justice," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)