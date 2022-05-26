There'll be change at national level & nobody can stop it: KCR after meeting former PM HD Deve Gowda | ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

After the meeting, speaking with media, KCR said that there'll be a change at national level and nobody can stop it.

"We've discussed national & Karnataka politics issues. There'll be a change at national level and nobody can stop it...Tribals, farmers & poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising & Rupee's value is falling," KCR added.

KCR's meeting with the Opposition leaders is a part of his effort to bring the anti-BJP leaders together and form a third front ahead of the 2024 General elections. Earlier last week, he was in New Delhi where he met Aam Aadmi Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

KCR's visit to Bengaluru comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Telangana to attend an event at the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

This is the second time that the Telangana Chief Minister skipped meeting PM Modi breaching the protocol at the airport.

In February, KCR had skipped meeting PM Modi at the airport when he had visited Hyderabad to unveil the statue of equality at Muchintal. Rao had cited health reasons.

(With inputs from ANI)