e-Paper Get App

There'll be change at national level & nobody can stop it: KCR after meeting former PM HD Deve Gowda

Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy was also present at the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
There'll be change at national level & nobody can stop it: KCR after meeting former PM HD Deve Gowda | ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

After the meeting, speaking with media, KCR said that there'll be a change at national level and nobody can stop it.

"We've discussed national & Karnataka politics issues. There'll be a change at national level and nobody can stop it...Tribals, farmers & poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising & Rupee's value is falling," KCR added.

KCR's meeting with the Opposition leaders is a part of his effort to bring the anti-BJP leaders together and form a third front ahead of the 2024 General elections. Earlier last week, he was in New Delhi where he met Aam Aadmi Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

KCR's visit to Bengaluru comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Telangana to attend an event at the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

This is the second time that the Telangana Chief Minister skipped meeting PM Modi breaching the protocol at the airport.

In February, KCR had skipped meeting PM Modi at the airport when he had visited Hyderabad to unveil the statue of equality at Muchintal. Rao had cited health reasons.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
Mumbai: Media executive loses Rs 50,000 to email fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaThere'll be change at national level & nobody can stop it: KCR after meeting former PM HD Deve Gowda

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: After blood transfusion, 4 children become HIV positive, one dies

Nagpur: After blood transfusion, 4 children become HIV positive, one dies

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

CoA will end autocratic rule and malpractices in Hockey India: Olympian Joaquim Carvalho

CoA will end autocratic rule and malpractices in Hockey India: Olympian Joaquim Carvalho

Uttar Pradesh: Trying to keep poll promises, Yogi Adityanath govt tables budget of Rs 6.15 lakh...

Uttar Pradesh: Trying to keep poll promises, Yogi Adityanath govt tables budget of Rs 6.15 lakh...

15 games, 15 wins and 71 goals: Here's how this Mumbai football team is ruling the Elite Premier...

15 games, 15 wins and 71 goals: Here's how this Mumbai football team is ruling the Elite Premier...