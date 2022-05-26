Mumbai: Media executive loses Rs 50,000 to email fraud

Online fraud | Photo: Representative Image

A 24-year-old media professional was duped of nearly Rs 50,000 by a cyber fraudster who sent her emails from a fake ID using her senior’s name and asked her to transfer the amount in her bank account, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the complainant works in a private media house. Last week, she received messages from her senior’s email ID asking her to deposit Rs 50,000 in her bank account on an urgent basis, the official said.

Without cross-checking, the woman first transferred Rs 25,000 and then another Rs 24,700 (total Rs 49,700) online in the bank account mentioned in the emails, he said.