There should be discussion, presentation of different views in Parliament: PM Modi

New Delhi: On the first day of the Budget Session, which is set to be stormy with the opposition parties boycotting the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked MPs to debate and discuss all the issues that concern people of the country, and hoped that they will not shy away from contributing to fulfill people's aspirations, by making full use of Parliament and following all the propriety of democracy.

Modi also said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series. In his remarks to the media before the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, Modi said the first session of this decade commences on Friday and emphasised that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.

"And, therefore, a golden opportunity has come before the nation to fast fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters. There should be proper utilization of this decade and, therefore, there should be discussions and presentation of different views this session for meaningful results keeping in mind this entire decade," he said adding that these are the expectations of the country.