India to vaccinate 300 million people against COVID-19 in next few months, says PM Modi at Davos dialogue

New Delhi: India will vaccinate 300 million people including the elderly and those with co-morbidities against COVID-19 in the next few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue on via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said there are two 'Made in India' vaccines against coronavirus and many more vaccines will come from India in the time to come.

"In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In the next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities," the Prime Minister said.

"Right now there are two 'Made in India' vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India," he added India began a nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus on January 16.

An estimated 3 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase in the largest vaccination drive in the world.