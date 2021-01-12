1993 Mumbai blast culprits enjoying 5-star hospitality in Pakistan: S Jaishankar at UNSC

Jaishankar proposed an eight-point Action Plan for the UN system to credibly address the menace of terrorism and ensure effective action. He called on nations to "summon up" the political will to combat terrorism.

"There must be no ifs and buts in this fight. Nor should we allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified. All member States must fulfill their obligations enshrined in international counter terrorism instruments and conventions," he said.

In a strongly-worded statement against the scourge of terrorism and those States providing safe havens to terror groups, Jaishankar said "we must not countenance double standards in this battle. Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda. And those who cover up for them are just as culpable." While noting that some nations lack the legal and operational frameworks and technical expertise needed to detect, investigate, and prosecute terrorist financing cases, Jaishankar said there are also other States that are "clearly guilty" of aiding and supporting terrorism, and "wilfully provide" financial assistance and safe havens, an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"While we must enhance capacities of the former, the international community must collectively call out the latter and hold them accountable," he said.

Jaishankar said combating terrorist financing will only be as effective as the weakest jurisdiction. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should continue to identify and remedy weaknesses in anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks. "Enhanced UN coordination with FATF can make a big difference," he said.

He added that the adequate funding to UN Counter Terrorism bodies from UN regular budget requires immediate attention. The forthcoming 7th review of the UN's Global Counter Terrorism Strategy offers an important occasion to strengthen measures to prevent and combat terrorism and building capacities of member states.