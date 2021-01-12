'Will get clarity in few weeks': EAM S Jaishankar on India's plan to export COVID-19 vaccines

Amid speculations over government permission for the export of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that there would be greater clarity on the issue within the next few weeks.

"We will get clarity pretty soon on what our own consumption is going got be, (what) deployments are going to be. And we will keep our global role very much.." Jaishankar told the Reuters Next conference.

He said that India understood the anxieties of foreign governments with regard to getting the vaccines delivered to their populations.

India is one of the biggest producers of vaccines and generic drugs in the world.