COVID-19 vaccine update: Serum Institute of India's first vaccine consignments to reach 13 locations today

Pune (Maharashtra): The first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine were dispatched from the Serum Institute of India here in the early hours of Tuesday, ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Amid tight security, three trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations across the country today.

"The first flight will leave for Delhi from Pune airport," Sandip Bhosale, SB Logistics, the logistics team which is handling air transport of Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport told ANI.

A total of eight flights- two cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will carry the vaccines, he said. "All vaccines will be dispatched by 10 am," he added.