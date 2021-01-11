COVID-19 vaccine en route: Pune's Serum Institute receives purchase order from govt; price fixed at Rs 200 per dose

On Monday, Serum Institute of India (SII) received a purchase order from the Centre for Covishield, informed SII officials.
The officials added that the vaccine would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose.
"We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon," a senior SII official told PTI.
Earlier, Modi government had informed that India is all set to kick off the much-awaited vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, 2021.
While interacting with the CMs of the states on Monday, PM Modi said, "Health workers - govt as well as private - will be vaccinated first of all. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase.
He added, "Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated."
"It has been decided that state govts will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses," the PM said.
The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech's indigenous "Covaxin" earlier this month.