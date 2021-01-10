West Bengal: TMC government to distribute COVID-19 vaccine free of cost

Kolkata: After affirming that BJP-led Central government’s ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ will be implemented in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote an open letter stating that the TMC government is working towards free distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine sent by the Central government.

This open letter has been sent to police and state health care officials.

Notably, the vaccination in West Bengal is said to start from January 16. Chief Ministers of several other states had earlier urged for free distribution of the vaccine from the BJP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address all the Chief Ministers regarding this issue on Monday.