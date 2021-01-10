West Bengal: TMC holds counter roadshow at Burdwan

Kolkata: A day after the BJP national President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Burdwan, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday held a counter roadshow in the same route to show their might.

Taking part in the roadshow, TMC youth wing vice-president Soham Chakraborty said that those who don’t know the culture of Bengal, can never form the state government in West Bengal.

“The BJP are outsiders as they don’t know the culture and language of West Bengal. They can never form a government here. The spontaneity of people is showing that Mamata Banerjee will be voted to power for the third time. I am challenging JP Nadda that they cannot do anything in Bengal,” said Soham.

The actor-turned-politician also claimed that the saffron camp is forcibly trying to bring people to attend their rally.

Notably, Nadda on Saturday claimed the same that the enthusiasm of people is giving clear indication that the BJP will win more than 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

After offering prayers to Radha Govind temple in Katwa, the BJP national president said that BJP is the face of Bengal and also that the BJP will restore the lost glory of Bengal.

“TMC has distorted the heritage of Bengal by continuous violence, smuggling, and cut money tradition amongst other illegal activities. These were not seen in Bengal earlier. With the blessings of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee BJP will restore the lost heritage in Bengal,” said Nadda.

TMC MP Swapan Debnath who took part in the roadshow in Burdwan said that BJP doesn’t even respect Hindu Gods though they claim that they (BJP) are for the Hindus as they don’t remove their shoes before chanting Ram’s name.