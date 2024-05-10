Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Pedia, Bijapur |

Bijapur/Raipur: In a significant blow to the Naxal movement, the joint team of security forces killed 12 armed Maoist guerrillas in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in a fierce encounter on Friday. The gunfight erupted in a dense forest near Pidia village, under Gangaloor police station limits.

Police also recovered the bodies of the fallen Naxals. Meanwhile, combing operations in the area are still under way. However, in the dreadful encounter, two jawans from STF and DRG (District Reserve Guard) also got seriously injured when an IED accidently got triggered.

On the successful Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, appreciated the bravery act carried out by the joint security forces and said, the war against Naxals is in its last phase and very soon Bastar will be free from Naxal terror.

Notably, as far as war against Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is concerned, in four months security forces successfully eliminated 103 dreadful Naxals.

However, as far as the present Naxal operation is concerned according to the Bastar police, the armed Maoists fired upon the security forces when they were asked to surrender in the forested area Pedia, also known to be a stronghold region for the Maoists insurgents.

As per the sources, the police received concrete intel from informers about the presence of hardcore Maoists leaders such as Commander Linga, Paparao, Chaitu in the jungles Pedia, Gangaloor police station limits.

Finally, police dispatched one battalion of anti-Maoists forces comprising of DRG, STF and CRPF from all three districts including Bijapur, Sukma and Bijapur and a joint operation was successfully conducted.

DIG Kamlochan Kashyap told media that amidst the intense exchange of fire, Naxals fired Under Barrel Grenade launcher and one jawan got injured meanwhile, second jawan got injured when an IED planted by Maoists accidently went off.

However, after the incident, the injured jawans were referred to a better medication centre for faster recovery, one officer said. Five Naxalites were successfully neutralized by the security forces. The encounter also resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons and ammunition from the site, including rifles, explosives, and other incriminating materials.

While speaking to media IG Bastar Sundarraj P said, the operation was meticulously planned and executed with precision, emphasizing the commitment of security forces to root out Naxalite insurgency from the region.

While lauding the bravery of the Jawans the IG said, security forces successfully neutralized the naxals, along with the bodies, huge arms ammunition and daily use materials found from the site. Details of dead Maoists will be released later, he said.