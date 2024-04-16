 Chhattisgarh: Top Naxal Leader Carrying ₹25 Lakh Bounty On Head Among 18 Killed In Major Joint Operation In Kanker
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

Ahead of phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, in a massive joint operation by teams of BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) at least 18 Naxals, including one of their top leaders were killed on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. As per reports, the top Naxal leader Shankar Rao had a reward of ₹25 lakh on his head. 

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot.

"Bodies of 18 naxals recovered from encounter site in Chhotebethiya of Kanker. 3 jawans were injured in the operation. Search operation underway. This can be seen as one of the biggest anti-naxal operations in the area. The operation was launched after information of the presence of senior naxals Shankar, Lalita, Raju," said IG Bastar P Sunddaraj.

article-image

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

The three security personnel injured in the gunfight were being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

