Dilip Sanghani Re-Elected As IFFCO Chairperson For Second Consecutive Term; Balvir Singh Retains Position Of Vice Chairman

Senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Dilip Sanghani has secured his position as the chairman of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) for the second consecutive term. This victory comes amidst a backdrop of internal party conflict as Jayesh Radadiya, a BJP MLA, won the election for the Director of IFFCO, defeating the party's designated candidate, Bharat Patel alias Bharat Gota.

The elections witnessed a fierce battle within the BJP ranks, with Sanghani and Radadiya emerging triumphant by retaining their strongholds within India’s largest fertilizer cooperative. Radadiya's victory, securing 114 votes out of the total 180, dealt a bitter blow to Bharat Gota, a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the recent board meeting of IFFCO, held on Friday, 21 directors unanimously appointed Sanghani as the chairman and Balwinder Singh as the vice-chairman. Hailing from Amreli, Sanghani boasts a four-decade-long association with various national and international farmers' organizations. Similarly, Balwinder Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, brings years of experience as a farmer leader to his new role.

Political analysts speculate that the high-voltage election at IFFCO may mark the end of BJP's mandate system in the cooperative sector in Gujarat. For years, the Gujarat BJP has wielded considerable influence by endorsing their preferred candidates in cooperative sectors such as fertilizer, sugar cooperatives, and milk unions.

Of particular note is Jayesh Radadiya's defiance of party norms. As the son of former Congress leader Vithal Radadiya, his victory signifies a departure from traditional party mandates. Radadiya's decision to contest against the party's preferred candidate underscores a growing internal dissent within the BJP ranks in Gujarat.

The election results reflect a shifting landscape within the cooperative sector, indicating a potential reconfiguration of power dynamics. With Sanghani's re-election and Radadiya's unexpected triumph, the traditional stronghold of party mandates faces a formidable challenge.