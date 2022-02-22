Thane: Wardboy arrested in Dombivli for sexually assaulting 75-year-old woman in hospital

The Dombivli police in Thane district have arrested a ward boy from private hospital for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman. The police during investigation found the senior citizen woman was sexually assaulted twice.

The victim narrated the ordeal to her daughter who then approached the police and registered a case against the ward boy.

The police have arrested the accused ward boy identified as Kanadas Vaishnav, 25, a resident of Dombivli.

The police said the incident took place at Sparsh hospital in Dombivli. The victim was admitted at the hospital for treatment over illness. The incident took place twice in-between February 16 to February 19. "She claims that the assault was committed when he took her to the X-ray room. At first she assumed that he would have done it by mistake. But when it was repeated for the second time, she told it to her daughter, who took informed the hospital authorities. Accordingly they approached the police and filed a complaint," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Dombivli police station under relevant sections of the Indian penal code. The investigation in the case was carried out under the guidance of Sachin Sandbhor, senior police inspector, Dombivli police station. It was investigated by Kesav Hasgule, police inspector.

Sandbhor confirmed a case has been registered and said the accused ward boy was arrested and was produced in the court. He was sent to magistrate custody.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:55 PM IST