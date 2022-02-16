Thane: Woman murdered, kept inside sofa-bed at her residence in Dombivali

A 33-year-old woman from Dombivli was allegedly killed and was found hidden in a sofa-cum bed at her house. The police said her husband and son returned home to find the bed in a different position and was heavy. They checked to find the dead body inside. The woman was assaulted on her head with some object and later strangled with a nylon tie.

The Manpada police have registered a murder case and have started the investigation. The police are doubtful as to who would be involved in the murder, whether it's a theft angle or any assault which will be clear after the postmortem report.

The police said the woman was identified as Supriya Kishore Shinde (33), a resident of B-wing of Om residency, Shivshakti Nagar, Davdigaon, Dombivli east.

Supriya stays with her husband who works with a private firm and an 11-year-old son. The incident took place on February 15, in-between 12:30 pm to 9 pm.

"Her husband went to work in the morning and her son went to school at 12:30 pm. She was alone at home when some unknown person attacked her with a hard object on her head and also injured her nose and neck. Later strangling her with a nylon tie killed her," said a police officer.

The police said that her husband Kishore and the child returned home to find Supriya missing. "They started searching for her, but with no response contacted the relatives and neighbours to ask for her whereabouts. With no response, Kishore approached the police to file a missing complaint. Late at night when he returned, the neighbours were gathered at his house. They found the sofa-bed in a different position than usual days. So the neighbours then decided to shift the sofa to its usual position. When they felt it was heavy. After getting suspicious, they opened the sofa to find the dead body of Supriya. Shocked, Kishore with the help of neighbours approached the police who reached the spot and started the investigation," said a police officer.

Shekar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station confirmed a case being registered against an unknown person and the investigation has begun.

"On primary investigation, it is found that she was hit with a hard object in her head. Later she was strangled to death. She was sent to a civil hospital and further investigation is on," he added.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearing of evidence) of the Indian penal code.

The Manpada police have formed teams and started interrogating and investigating suspicious people. Also, getting details of the CDR (call data record) the police are trying to check if she made any last call or received any call who may have dropped in the house.

