Terrifying Video: Man Carrying Bamboo Stick Gets Electrocuted After It Touches Overhead High-Tension Wire In UP’s Mahoba

In a video, now viral on social media, a man was seen electrocuted when the long bamboo stick he was walking with touched an overhead high-voltage electricity wire passing over his relative’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, the deceased identified as 35-year-old Devendra, a resident of Chandon village, can be seen walking inside the house in the presence of his relatives carrying the bamboo stick when it touched the high voltage wire. Devendra fell with a strong jolt, his head hit the iron gate, and he died within seconds as his family members rushed to assist him.

महोबा में 22 सेकेंड में युवक की मौत, बिजली के तार में डंडा टच होते ही मौके पर मरा युवक pic.twitter.com/J5znLS5HXx — shalu agrawal (@shaluagrawal3) July 3, 2024

As per reports, Devendra had come to Jasoda Nagar to attend a religious program of his cousin Suvendra Singh. At the time of the incident, his family members were preparing to go to the temple. While some were making prasad, others were preparing to perform rituals at the temple. Amid these ongoing activities, Devendra brought a bamboo stick to tie a flag on top of it as part of the ritual and got electrocuted.

As per his family members, due to recent rains in the area, the bamboo stick was wet and thus it got electrified.

Soon after the incident, family members rushed to assist Devendra by massaging his hands and feet and rushed him to the district hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Devendra’s relatives have stated that they had complained about the high-voltage electricity wire passing above their house but the authority did not take any action. The family members say that if the department had taken action, their beloved Devendra would have been alive.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, UP doctors remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's kidney Lucknow, July 3 (IANS) Doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow have successfully removed a 5.5 kg tumour from a patient's kidney, they said.

According to reports, it is the second heaviest kidney tumour to be removed in India.

The patient is expected to be discharged next week.

The surgery, performed on June 27, took four hours and involved a complex procedure to extract the tumour that had spread to a major vein.

The patient, Madhuri, 56, a resident of Sahjana village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, had been suffering from severe stomach pain for two years before receiving a diagnosis at RMLIMS.