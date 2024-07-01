VIDEO: Man Attempts Suicide Outside Police Station After Dispute Over Boy Sending Obscene Messages To His Sister In UP's Kanpur

Man Attempts Suicide Outside Police Station After Dispute Over Boy Sending Obscene Messages To His Sister In UP's Kanpur | X

Kanpur: A high-voltage drama unfolded when a man tried to commit suicide in front of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The man tried to end his life by lying in the middle of the highway after a dispute that reached the police station. A video of the incident is circulating on social media in which the man is seen creating a scene on the highway outside Kanpur's Maharajpur Police Station. There are reports that the man was asking the police to beat the person whom he accused of sending obscene messages to his sister.

The incident occurred on Sunday (June 30) in a village that falls under the Maharajpur Police Station area after a dispute broke out between two parties and the matter escalated, leading both parties to the police station. The man accused a person from the opposing party of sending obscene messages to his sister and also molesting her.

The young man demanded that the police thrash the accused in the premises of the police station, to which the police refused. The man became furious after the police rejected his demand. He then ran outside the police station and attempted to end his life by lying down in the middle of the highway.

The people present at the spot rushed towards him, stopped the vehicles coming on the highway, and brought him back inside the police station. There are reports that the man also tried to hang himself inside the police station. He created a high-voltage drama and chaos in the police station, and the situation calmed down after the police assured him of strict action against the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chakeri Dilip Kumar Singh said, "Today, on 30.06.2024, two parties living in the village of Surya Kheda Bhadasa under Maharajpur Police Station came to the police station after fighting with each other. The first party alleged that a boy from the second party had sent obscene messages to their daughter. The police station in-charge was taking action to register the case after receiving the complaint. Meanwhile, the first party got agitated and started beating the boys of the second party, which was stopped by the police. On being stopped by the police, the person from the first party got more agitated and tried to lie down on the highway. The police brought the person to the police station after convincing him. The case was registered, and legal action is being taken."