Terrifying Video: Girl Making Reel In Rain On Terrace Narrowly Escapes Death As Bolt Of Lightning Strikes In Bihar’s Sitamarhi

A terrifying video, now viral on social media, shows a girl narrowly escaping a bolt of lightning while making a reel on her neighbour’s terrace in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

In the video, the girl, who initially appears to be dancing in the rain while filming a reel, quickly runs as lightning hits the terrace.

The event took place amid the active monsoon season in Bihar. According to reports, on a day of heavy rainfall, Sania Kumari was enjoying the rain on the roof of her neighbour Devnarayan Bhagat's house in Sirsia Bazar, Parihar. As she danced and sang, her friend recorded the moment on a mobile phone. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck nearby. Fortunately, it did not hit her directly, and she escaped unscathed.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted continued rainfall for the district, predicting a daily range of five to twenty millimetres for the next four to five days.

This weather has been a boon for local farmers, who are pleased with the rains that will aid in paddy transplantation and revive other crops such as maize, moong, and sugarcane. The recent rains have already breathed new life into the drying paddy nurseries and vegetable crops, with fields beginning to flourish once again.

Journalist stabbed to death in Muzaffarpur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a journalist was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

After the criminals attacked the victim, identified as Shivshankar Jha, locals rushed him to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, where he succumbed to multiple stab wounds and excessive blood loss on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Pakad Chowk under Maniyari police station in the district late on Tuesday night. The victim was returning to his home in Madipur village on a bike.

Animesh Chandra Gyani, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of West Muzaffarpur, said that two suspects have been detained so far in the case and further investigation is underway.