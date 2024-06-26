 Bihar Crime: Journalist Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Muzaffarpur; Investigation Underway
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Representative Image

A journalist was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. After the criminals attacked the victim identified as Shivshankar Jha, he was rushed by the locals to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur where he succumbed to multiple stab wounds and excessive blood loss on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Pakad Chowk under Maniyari police station in the district late on Tuesday night. The victim was returning to his home located in Madipur village on a bike. Animesh Chandra Gyani, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of West of Muzaffarpur, said that two suspects have been detained so far in the case and further investigation is underway.

“We have constituted a special team to crack this case. The investigating team is scanning the CCTV footage to get some clues. We are also investigating the call details of the victim,” Gyani said.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the transaction of money could be one of the reasons for the journalist’s murder. Besides, his enmity with liquor mafias also appeared in the investigation, said the police officer. Shivshankar Jha was a local journalist in Muzaffarpur.

