 Telangana Tragedy: 10-Month-Old Child Found Dead Beside Mother After Horrific Bus-Lorry Collision In Rangareddy
A horrific bus-lorry collision in Telangana’s Rangareddy district claimed 20 lives and injured 20 others. The tragedy struck near Mirzaguda when a gravel-laden truck rammed into an RTC bus bound for Hyderabad. Among the dead were three sisters, five women students, and a 10-month-old baby found lifeless beside her mother, symbolizing a heartbreaking final embrace.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 10-month-old child lying dead next to the body of her mother. This is perhaps the most disturbing visual that emerged from the horrific road accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday.

The picture shows the baby, wrapped in warm clothes, under her mother’s arm, depicting the unbreakable bond.

There were heart-rending scenes after a bus-lorry collision near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

A gravel-laden tipper truck rammed into the Road Transport Corporation bus on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway around 6.30 a.m., killing 20 people, including drivers of both vehicles. Another 20 people were injured.

The accident occurred when the bus with 72 people was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur in Vikarabad district.

As the tipper pierced through the right portion of the bus, the victims were either crushed to death or buried under the gravel.

Heart-breaking scenes were witnessed at the accident site with cries for help by those trapped in the gravel and in the mangled remains of the bus. A few passengers with blood-stained clothes were seen limping out.

The ghastly tragedy snuffed out several young lives and shattered many a dream. Those who travel every day between Tandu and Hyderabad for college and work lost their lives. These include five young women who were all students of Koti Women’s University in Hyderabad.

Three sisters, Tanusha, Saipriya and Nandini of Tandur town, lost their lives in the disaster. They were all studying at the Women’s University. While Tanusha was pursuing an MBA, Saipriya and Nandini were degree students in their first and third years, respectively.

Their father, Yellaiah Goud, was inconsolable while their mother collapsed due to shock on seeing their bodies. The eldest daughter of Goud was married last month.

The deceased students include Muskan and Akhila Reddy, both in their 20s.

A woman teacher was among those critically injured in the accident. Jayasudha was seen buried in the gravel up to the waist. She sustained grievous injuries to her legs and was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

