Telangana: State govt directs private schools to avoid hiking fees for academic year 2021-22

The Telangana state government directed all private unaided recognised schools to refrain from hiking their school fees during the academic year 2021-22, according to reports from ANI.

Further, they were told to collect only tuition charges on a monthly basis. The mandate applies to schools affiliated with state boards, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards.

Schools that refuse to comply with the aforementioned directions may lose their recognition.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay a Delhi High Court order quashing the Delhi government's orders which had directed private unaided schools not to collect Annual Charges and Development Fees from students till physical re-opening of the schools.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Kahnwilkar refused to entertain the plea of the Delhi government which has challenged the Delhi High Court's division Bench order refusing to quash the single judge order.

The Apex Court said the matter has been pending before a division bench in Delhi High Court and the government should raise its grievances there.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had moved the apex court against its division Bench order of High Court allowing private unaided recognised schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

The physical classes in private schools in Delhi have been shut since the imposition of nationwide lockdown in March last year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies)