Mumbai: Online bridge courses for Classes 2 to 10

The state school education department on Monday launched online bridge courses for students of classes 2 to 10. The courses, comprising Setu (bridge) syllabus, will be held from July 1 to August 14. There will be a review of subjects taught to students last year, with a new course launched in August. The courses will be conducted for Marathi and Urdu medium subjects like Marathi, Mathematics, English, Science, Hindi and Social Sciences.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “The online bridge course will be made available on the website www.maa.ac.in. The courses will be conducted for a period of 45 days…”

The bridge syllabus has been prepared subject-wise for each grade and is based on important concepts of previous classes. Gaikwad said, “This course is to be completed by students from all state-board schools, following which the teaching-learning process of the new academic year will begin.”

Officials said these courses have been launched because students have entered the new academic year without getting an opportunity to learn all concepts of the previous year, when the entire teaching-learning process suddenly shifted online. The bridge course will help revise and review key concepts.

Worksheets based on action-oriented as well as learning outcomes will be provided daily to students as part of the course. This would entail solving tasks of the day with the help of teachers, parents or classmates. All the worksheets can be printed so that teachers can use them for internal evaluation.