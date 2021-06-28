Mumbai: MMRDA builts Rs 89 cr COVID-19 hospital in Malad, hands over to BMC

The Urban Development Department of Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct a 2,170 beds Dedicated Covid Hospital in Valanai Gaon, Malad (W). The estimated cost of the work is about Rs 90 crore, out of Rs 57 crore spent on construction of Hospital and about Rs 33 crore spent on procurement of Medical equipment etc. The total amount spent is Rs 89.64 crore.

In two months only MMRDA handed over this dedicated Covid care hospital to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on June 28 in presence of CM Thackeray, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas and other ministers. Currently, it is carrying out internal changes as suggested by the BMC, the MMRDA office informed.