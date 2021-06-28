Mumbai: MMRDA builts Rs 89 cr COVID-19 hospital in Malad, hands over to BMC

The Urban Development Department of Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct a 2,170 beds Dedicated Covid Hospital in Valanai Gaon, Malad (W). The estimated cost of the work is about Rs 90 crore, out of Rs 57 crore spent on construction of Hospital and about Rs 33 crore spent on procurement of Medical equipment etc. The total amount spent is Rs 89.64 crore.
In two months only MMRDA handed over this dedicated Covid care hospital to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on June 28 in presence of CM Thackeray, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas and other ministers. Currently, it is carrying out internal changes as suggested by the BMC, the MMRDA office informed.
The Malad based new Covid-19 hospital is built using German technology, which is fireproof and environment friendly. 70 percent of 2,170 beds have Oxygen supply and 200 are ICCU beds. The hospital also comproses 190-beds intensive care unit (ICU), 1,536 beds with oxygen facility, intensive care unit for children, a 20-beds dialysis unit, a 40-bed triage and a 384-beds isolation room. In addition, a pathology laboratory has been set up for hematology and biochemistry and state-of-the-art medical facilities like portable X-ray, CT scanner, ECG machine also available in this Covid-19 hospital.
Besides, four tanks of liquid oxygen have been been installed. The hospital is equipped with 240 CCTV cameras. An information room has been set up in the hospital for the relatives of the patients. A room for doctors and administrative work is also there. This fast-moving semi-permanent type of construction is modelled on the lines of Bandra Kurla Complex Jumbo Covid-19 care centre, built by the MMRDA in 2020.
