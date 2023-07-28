Telangana Rain Fury: IAF Helicopter Rescues 6 Stranded Atop JCB; Bodies Of 5 Washed Away In Mulugu Found

In response to a request received from Telangana civil administration, two IAF helicopters carried out operation and rescued six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-stricken Nainpaka village. The dramatic rescue operation was captured on camera and shows the daring nature and commitmment of the IAF personnel to save the stranded people. Telangana has been battered by heavy rains as several parts of the state has witnessed heavy flooding for last few days.

Check the daring rescue operation done by IAF helicopter which helped save the lives of six people as strong currents of tide flowed following flooding all around the region.

Similarly, a man had to climb up a tree and stay put there for some time to save his life after the flood waters kept rising and swept away anything and everything that came in its path. The incident is said to be from Khammam district. He managed to save his life was reportedly rescued.

Massive flooding inundated several parts of Telangana. Check the visuals below.

Extreme flood situation in Moranchapalle village.

Telangana DGP shares visuals of cop on ground trying to fight water-logging

People rescued 50 civilians in Warangal city.

Police rescued 50 people trapped in floods in Warangal city and moved them to safer places. The Warangal police responded promptly, rescuing 20 families who were stuck in their houses after the flood engulfed the Bhagat Singh Colony and Kakatiya University College areas..… pic.twitter.com/1bee8TwvfM — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 27, 2023

Visuals from Kaddam Dam as parts of Telangana recorded Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall.

Bodies of five people washed away found, search for eight others underway

Bodies of five people, who were washed away in floods in Telangana, were found on Friday while search was on for eight others. A total of eight persons were washed away in Jampanna vagu in Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday. Four bodies were found near Medaram in Tadwai mandal. Body of a person washed away in Khammam district was also recovered on Friday. Search was also on for another person washed away in the Munneru river. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were searching for three youths of Warangal town who went missing on Thursday, reported IANS.

Massive rescue operations

Overflowing lakes, tanks and irrigation projects inundated more than 100 villages and several low-lying areas in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Khammam towns. Flash floods cut off road links to dozens of villages. NDRF with help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rescued 1,900 people from Moranchapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said 10,696 people from 108 villages were shifted to safer places. She said 600 people from Moranchapalli village of Bhupalpally district and 19 workers stranded in a sand quarry near Gopalpur of Manthani in Peddapalli district were rescued and shifted to safer locations. Meanwhile, over 200 colonies in Warangal and Hanumakonda towns remained inundated, reported IANS.

(With agency inputs)

