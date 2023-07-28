Floods Ravage Telangana: Pictures Of Heavy Destruction Across Southern State

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023
An aerial view of a partially damaged road submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally district, Thursday, July 27, 2023
PTI
Telangana Minister for Forests, Law and Endowments Allola Indrakaran Reddy inspects the low lying areas that got flooded due to overflow from Kadem Project following heavy rainfall, in Nirmal on Thursday
PTI
Flash floods near ORR Bheemaram Chinntagattu camp cause flooding on roads
Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources
Police rescued 50 people trapped in floods in Warangal city and moved them to safer places
The state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.
The Warangal police responded promptly, rescuing 20 families who were stuck in their houses after the flood engulfed the Bhagat Singh Colony and Kakatiya University College areas
Bhupalpally district administration starts rescue operation, shifting the people to safer places, who were stranded in the completely marooned Moranchapalle village.