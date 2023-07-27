Telangana Rains: 80 Stranded Tourists Rescused From Mutyala Dhara Waterfall After Increased Water-Level

NDRF and SDRF rescue work | ANI

The rescue work in Telangana's Mutyala Dhara waterfall, where several tourists were stranded after an increase in the water-level there, was successfully completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists were rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall as the NDRF and administration acted swiftly. "We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. 90% of tourists' health is fine," said SP Mulugu.

Watch: Rescue teams feeding the stranded tourists who were rescued.

Tourists stuck due to increased water flow

Several tourists got stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after the water flow increased on Wednesday, police said "District Disaster Response Force and NDRF along with local police deployed at the spot and are trying to rescue the tourists. We have spoken to the tourists over mobile and suggested they stay away from the water stream and save battery life. By morning all the tourists will be rescued. Rescue operation is on," Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam had earlier told ANI.

The SP had advised the stranded tourists not to cross the stream as the rescue teams were on their way, till then they should remain on higher ground and keep their mobile batteries safe. He had asked them to be courageous not to worry under any circumstances and to be brave as food items and other rescue equipment were being sent to them.

Schools and colleges closed for two-days in Telangana

The Telangana government on Tuesday had declared two days’ holiday for all educational institutions in the state in view of incessant heavy rains. All educational institutions, government, government-aided and private, were to remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday (July 26 and 27) as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare holidays amid continuing rains in several parts of the state.

IMD warning

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall likely for Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhvanagiri districts for Wednesday, July 26. The IMD had also issued an orange warning to 17 districts including Hyderabad, and a yellow warning to 12 districts. For July 27, IMD has issued a yellow warning for Hyderabad.

The heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in some districts and hit road transport. Normal life in parts of the state came to a standstill. Lakes, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing.

(With agency inputs)