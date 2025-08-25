 PM Modi's Nikol Rally Seeks To Calm Anger Over Poor Roads, Civic Woes In East Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Gujarat on Monday for the third time in three months, but this time, the focus of his visit was unmistakably political. His much-publicised roadshow and rally in Nikol, a stronghold in East Ahmedabad, are being seen as a calculated move by the BJP to pacify rising anger among citizens ahead of the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
PM Modi | X @narendramodi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Gujarat on Monday for the third time in three months, but this time, the focus of his visit was unmistakably political. His much-publicised roadshow and rally in Nikol, a stronghold in East Ahmedabad, are being seen as a calculated move by the BJP to pacify rising anger among citizens ahead of the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹5,477 crore, but the optics of the event go far beyond infrastructure. For months, residents of Daskroi, Thakkarbapanagar, Naroda, and especially Nikol have voiced frustration over civic apathy.

“Even one inch of rain floods our streets. Roads remain dug up for months, water lines are laid at a snail’s pace, and sewage problems are ignored. Where is the so-called development?” asked Bhavesh Patel, a resident of Nikol, who was among the locals watching the preparations for Modi’s rally.

Not A New Sentiment

Public resentment in East Ahmedabad is not new. For the past two years, citizens have openly criticised BJP corporators and MLAs for failing to resolve basic issues. The discontent has reached such a level that BJP leaders fear major setbacks in wards like Nikol, Thakkarbapanagar, and Naroda during the December-January AMC elections.

An internal BJP leader admitted, off the record, that the rally is part of a damage-control exercise. “Yes, there is anger, especially in Nikol, where roads were dug up but never properly rebuilt. The PM’s presence is meant to reassure people that their concerns are being addressed,” he said.

Residents argue that while mega projects are announced with fanfare, local grievances remain unsolved. “We don’t want announcements of crores, we want proper drainage and usable roads,” said Hiralben, a homemaker from Thakkarbapanagar.

Political analysts suggest that the BJP is banking on Modi’s popularity to blunt anti-incumbency against local representatives. “The PM’s rally is strategically placed in the eastern zone because this is where BJP’s urban dominance is being questioned for the first time in years. If ignored, the anger could reflect at the ballot box,” said political commentator Rajiv Shah.

The rally route itself exposed the challenge: after Sunday’s showers, several stretches of the PM’s roadshow were submerged in ankle-deep water, forcing the municipal corporation to deploy pumps and jetting machines overnight to clear the roads.

Yet, Modi’s speech sought to shift the narrative. He emphasised Gujarat’s role in India’s growth, praising the city’s infrastructure and promising accelerated development in East Ahmedabad.

