Telangana: Political heat assumes new height as Congress and YSRTP target CM K. Chandrashekar Rao

HYDERABAD: Friday saw a serious political heat in the capital of Telangana state when the major opposition Congress party and the newly floated YSRTP trained their guns on the state chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao KCR and his son and minister K. T. Rama Rao KTR in two different programmes.

While the PCC chief Revanth Reddy warned the chief minister of facing dire consequences if he continues to rely on foisting cases and indulging in arrests. The PCC chief alleged that the police of Telangana resorted to unwarranted arrests of the congress activists in the state on Friday when they were proceeding to protest in state capital.

"The ruling party is deliberately indulging in foisting false cases on the innocents and it is trying to prevent to utterance of dissent when ever the people were trying to vent their ire on the anti people policies", Reddy said. the PCC chief came down heavily on the intelligence chief Prabhakar Rao and accused him for promoting Nizam kind of repression in the state.

On the other hand the YSRTP chief Sharmila Reddy during her first interaction with the media subsequent to the floating of the new outfit passed sarcastic remarks on the minister KTR and asked who the minister was. "Is he the son of the chief minister?" she asked satirically. She alleged that chief minister KCR never respects women and added that a similar stand may be evident even in the case of KTR. She questioned how many women leaders were promoted by TRS during its two tenures rule.