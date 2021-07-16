Telangana: Congress storms Raj Bhavan against rising fuel prices

Hyderabad: Two activists of Congress parity stormed the Rajbhavan gates of Telangana state on Friday and hoisted the Congress flags on the gate to mark their protest against the rising petroleum prices in the country.

The Congress sponsored the 'Chalo Rajbhavan' programme in the state capital of Telangana and the PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy spearheaded the protest.

Thousands of activists of the party were taken into custody as a precautionary measure in the state capital, while the party district committees in the thirty three districts of the state organised protests in response to the call.

Addressing the protest the PCC chief Revanth Reddy accused the BJP regime for burdening the commoners of the country with the unusual hikes in the petroleum products. He alleged that the governments were indulging in anti people policies at the national and state level and there by burdening the common people with sundry additions. The PCC chief came down heavily on the state government of Telangana for playing a mute witness role to the anti-people policies of the central government and accused the TRS regime as the second fiddle to the BJP government.

"If the TRS regime was for the people it could have convened an assembly session and passed a resolution aganist the centre for the growing price index of the Petroleum products", Reddy said.

The protests were by and large peaceful but they certainly instilled confidence among the Congress cadre who were of course in a state of slumber for the past few months. Almost all the district committees responded to the clarion call of the PCC chief and this is the second consecutive major offensive launched by the Congress during the past three days in the state.

The PCC chief in his scathing attack on the state government in particular alleged that the TRS governance is almost playing a second fiddle to the BJP by maintaining unusual calm when ever they resort to the anti-people policies. "Had it been sincere in its efforts it could have passed resolution in assembly on growing petroleum products as it did while opposing the agriculture bill", Revanth Reddy said.

Heavy police forces were deployed in the Indira park Dharna chowk area since morning and the Congress workers were prevented from entering the state capital from different districts. There was protest in Warangal addressed by district party president Naini Rajender Reddy while protests in different districts and state capital were participated in large numbers by the Congress cadre