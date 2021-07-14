Andhra government moves Supreme Court to claim legitimate share of water from Telangana

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has moved Supreme Court alleging that Telangana government has deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes and termed it "unconstitutional and illegal".

The Jaganmohan Reddy government submitted that KCR's TRS government is refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted under this Act and directions of the Centre.

The plea cited that under Section 87 (1) the board can exercise jurisdiction only in respect of such aspects as are notified by the Centre, but no such notification has been issued so far.

The plea argued that in view of no progress on notification of the jurisdiction of KRMB, Telangana by its acts of commission is seriously affecting the water supply to Andhra Pradesh for irrigation and other purposes.

The plea contended that in Srisailam Dam project, the reservoir's quantity has seriously depleted on account of use of water therefrom for generation of power in Telangana, which has been established by "daily readings" submitted by dam authorities.