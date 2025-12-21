 Delhi–Meerut RRTS Viral Video: Couple Engages In Intimate Act Inside Moving Train As Passengers Remain Present; Sparks Outrage
A CCTV video from the Delhi–Meerut RRTS has gone viral, allegedly showing a couple engaging in an intimate act inside a moving train despite other passengers being present. The incident, reported to have occurred on November 24 between Modinagar and Meerut, has sparked outrage online. Uttar Pradesh Police and NCRTC have launched an inquiry into the matter

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Screenshot of the viral CCTV clip from the Delhi–Meerut RRTS allegedly shows a couple engaging in an intimate act inside a moving train | X/@rabishpost

A video allegedly showing a couple engaging in intimate acts inside a Delhi–Meerut RRTS train is doing the rounds on social media. Recorded on November 24, the clip has raised serious concerns over public indecency inside a moving train.

In the widely shared footage, the couple is seen kissing and later covering themselves with a sheet, allegedly to engage in sexual activity between Modinagar and Meerut stations, despite the presence of other passengers. Minutes later, the two are seated in their respective place casually chatting.

Other Passengers Present in Coach

The coach appears neither crowded nor empty. At least one other passenger a woman is visible seated a few rows behind the couple, seemingly unaware of what is happening. Train announcements can be heard playing in the background of the video.

Police, NCRTC Launch Inquiry

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video’s virality prompted the Uttar Pradesh Police and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to launch an inquiry. Authorities are attempting to identify the individuals involved and assess possible privacy violations related to the sharing of internal surveillance footage.

Netizens React, Divided Over Indecency vs Privacy

The incident triggered sharp reactions on social media platform X, with several users condemning the act as shameless public indecency particularly after claims that the girl appears to be wearing a school uniform and that other passengers were present.

One user wrote, “The video came to me in four parts last night. I was shocked after watching no sense of shame. The girl is in school dress, and a woman is sitting just one seat behind, unaware. Such acts in public places are condemnable. I strongly condemn this.”

Another user suggested penalties, writing, “Just fine them ₹20,000 each. Then they’ll fear it for life.”

However, some users defended privacy, arguing that recording and circulating the video was wrong. One post read, “Those making it viral are wrong; no one should interfere in someone’s privacy.”

