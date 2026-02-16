Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Arrives In Amravati; Internet Abuzz With Mixed Reactions

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has just landed in Amaravati on his scheduled visit, receiving a high-profile welcome from Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other senior state officials. Gates, who serves as Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was received at Gannavaram Airport by a delegation including Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Anitha, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu, and Health Minister Satya Kumar. The delegation immediately proceeded to the state Secretariat for discussions on collaboration opportunities.

Focus on development partnerships

According to Minister Lokesh's statement, the discussions center on strengthening partnerships across multiple sectors including health, agriculture, education, and technology-driven governance. "Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable, impactful solutions for our people," Lokesh said in his social media post welcoming Gates.

The visit appears aimed at exploring how the Gates Foundation's expertise and resources can support the state's development initiatives, particularly in public health infrastructure, agricultural productivity, and digital governance systems.

Divided social media reactions

Gates's arrival has triggered polarised reactions on social media. While some users welcomed the potential for developmental partnerships, others expressed skepticism and criticism.

User Veena Jain voiced concerns about Gates's presence, referencing controversies and alleging that India is being used as a 'testing lab' for products. Another user, @skt_Bharatwasi, expressed opposition to Gates's visit, citing conspiracy theories about his intentions. Users were quick to point out his Epstein controversy, while some even accused him of considering India as a 'testing lab'.

The mixed reactions reflect ongoing debates about foreign philanthropic involvement in India's development sector, with critics questioning the nature and impact of such partnerships, while supporters view them as opportunities for knowledge transfer and resource mobilisation.

Gates will be at the India AI Impact Summit 2026

Following his Andhra Pradesh visit, Gates is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit later this week. The summit is expected to focus on artificial intelligence's role in addressing developmental challenges and accelerating India's digital transformation.

The Gates Foundation has been active in India for over two decades, working on initiatives related to public health, sanitation, financial inclusion, and agricultural development. The foundation has committed billions of dollars to various programs in partnership with Indian government agencies and civil society organisations.